Dubai: Party with Sunny Leone, rapper MC Stan in the city

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and rapper MC Stan, who recently won the 16th edition of the hit Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, are coming to Dubai for a power-packed night of partying on April 25.
The two stars will grace Dubai's newest luxury party spot Yumé and put up exhilarating performances for the fans at the event organised by Team Innovation Dubai and Aura Nights.
Some of the city's best local DJs will join the two stars and keep the audiences on their feet until the wee hours of the night. Live acts, food and beverages paired with an infectious vibe are also on the cards for the fun-filled night.
For reservations and inquiries, call or WhatsApp 056 941 2744.
