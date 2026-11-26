For just one day, Dubai Parks and Resorts is putting up a flash sale. To be held on Friday, November 27, visitors will get a chance to buy tickets for nearly half the price.

The 'pick-a-park' ticket, which normally sells for Dh295, will be on sale for Dh149. This ticket offers one-day access to any one theme park from Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Waterpark.

Visitors can also add a Real Madrid Park ticket for just Dh30, if they plan to choose another park when purchasing the pick-a-park ticket.

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Tickets will be available online at Dubai Parks and Resorts’ website on Friday, November 27, valid for visits from November 28, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

Blackout dates, or dates that these tickets will not be applicable for, are December 2–4 and December 25–30, 2026.