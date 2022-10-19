Dubai: Paris Hilton in town for fashion pop up

The show is expected to premiere in 2023
The opening of the 13th instalment of World of Fashion, a pop-up at Mall of the Emirates, was a star-studded affair with heiress-turned-entrepreneur and fragrance mogul Paris Hilton and Egyptian actress Yasmin Sabri in attendance.
While Sabri greeted fans and took a tour of the pop-up located in the Central Galleria, Hilton turned up the heat in a read dress, paired with matching gloves. She later changed into a pink printed dress by Philosophy as spotted in The Closet at World of Fashion.
Hilton shopped the Autumn/Winter 2022 pieces at the pop-up, where the walls showcased her latest beauty collections.
Other celebrities including Lebanese-Canadian actress Cynthia Samuel, Egyptian actress Nour AlGhandour, influencer Renee Farah, and Saudi personality Eleen Suliman will also mark appearances at the event.
This year's World of Fashion promises a grand spectacle with several celebrity appearances, talks with industry insiders and much more, available till October 23.
For more information, visit www.malloftheemirates.com.
The show is expected to premiere in 2023
Corden was reportedly rude to staff at the establishment
This is the veteran actor's first MCU film
Dubai's first-ever female Qanun player Nagham Debal talks all things music
The film set in 1971 is billed as a heroic tank battle
B-Town celebrities flaunted designer outfits at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
The platform has gained popularity among conservatives
Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it's "desirable" for them to fulfil their duties