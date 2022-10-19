Dubai: Paris Hilton in town for fashion pop up

The fragrance mogul was at Mall of the Emirates' fashion pop up World of Fashion on Tuesday evening

By CT Desk Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 4:11 PM

The opening of the 13th instalment of World of Fashion, a pop-up at Mall of the Emirates, was a star-studded affair with heiress-turned-entrepreneur and fragrance mogul Paris Hilton and Egyptian actress Yasmin Sabri in attendance.

While Sabri greeted fans and took a tour of the pop-up located in the Central Galleria, Hilton turned up the heat in a read dress, paired with matching gloves. She later changed into a pink printed dress by Philosophy as spotted in The Closet at World of Fashion.

Hilton shopped the Autumn/Winter 2022 pieces at the pop-up, where the walls showcased her latest beauty collections.

Other celebrities including Lebanese-Canadian actress Cynthia Samuel, Egyptian actress Nour AlGhandour, influencer Renee Farah, and Saudi personality Eleen Suliman will also mark appearances at the event.

This year's World of Fashion promises a grand spectacle with several celebrity appearances, talks with industry insiders and much more, available till October 23.

