UAE: Inside Dubai National Theatre’s 2026 reset with more youth-led productions

Dubai’s theatre scene is quietly stepping into a new phase, with a stronger focus on youth, training, and community-led creativity.

At its latest board meeting, Dubai National Theatre outlined its vision for 2026, and the direction is clear, bring more people into the arts, and start early.

The plan, which rolls out from April, leans heavily into workshops, school and university engagement, and hands-on training led by industry professionals. Think performing arts sessions, skill-building courses, and a push to make theatre feel more accessible rather than exclusive.

A children’s theatre production is also in the works, alongside participation in the Dubai Youth Theatre Festival, both part of a broader effort to build a pipeline of young talent and give emerging creatives real platforms to perform.

At the centre of this shift is a renewed focus on community. The theatre wants to move beyond staged performances and become a space where people can learn, experiment, and take part in the creative process.

One of the more notable updates is the revival of the theatre’s choir, which is being reworked with a more contemporary edge. The new format will focus on diverse vocal styles, stronger musical arrangements, and structured training, aiming to turn it into a serious platform for developing performers.

According to Chairman Yasser Al Gergawi, the goal is to strengthen the theatre’s role in shaping cultural identity, while opening doors for a new generation to step into the arts.

“We believe that theatre is a platform for shaping awareness and building individuals. Through this new phase, we aim to empower youth, strengthen the presence of national identity, and deliver creative content that aligns with the UAE’s ambitions and future,” he said.

More national projects are expected to be announced soon, but the direction is already clear: less formality, more participation.