Dubai: Men’s Arab Fashion Week begins on June 28

The three-day event will showcase creativity, sustainability and technology in fashion

By CT Desk Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 3:20 PM

The fourth edition of Men’s Ready-to-Wear Arab Fashion Week, Spring-Summer 2023 edition, will begin Tuesday, June 28 at Dubai Design District.

The three-day event will showcase creativity, sustainability and technology in fashion through in-person catwalk shows and a host of events.

Designers showcasing their collections include Valette Studio, Lazoschmidl and Arturo Obegero, who are presented by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the French body responsible for coordinating Paris Fashion Week.

The upcoming Men’s Arab Fashion Week also marks the Arab Fashion Council’s 20th edition of Arab Fashion Week. Arab Fashion Week first launched in 2015 and over the last seven years the event has showcased hundreds of renowned creative designers from over 50 countries. Arab Fashion Week takes place four times a year – the menswear edition is held in January and June and womenswear in March and October.