Dubai: Meet the voice actor behind 'One Piece' character Sanji

Anime enthusiasts in the UAE are gearing up for a monumental event as legendary Japanese voice actor Hiroaki Hirata makes his Dubai debut at the Speedy Swap & POP-UP CON. The two-day extravaganza, set to take place on January 11-12, at the Times Square Center, promises a vibrant celebration of anime, collectibles, and pop culture.

Hirata, celebrated for his iconic roles as Sanji in One Piece, Vergil in Devil May Cry, and Leomon in Digimon Adventure, will headline the event, marking a milestone for fans in the country. His unparalleled work has bridged cultures and captivated audiences worldwide, making his appearance a much-anticipated highlight.

“This is a moment fans in the Middle East have been waiting for,” said Rashid Farooq, CEO of Speedy Comics. “Speedy Swap & POP-UP CON is all about celebrating our shared love of anime and pop culture. Bringing Hiroaki Hirata to Dubai underscores our commitment to delivering world-class experiences to our community.”

The event aims to foster a sense of community while showcasing the rich tapestry of anime and global pop culture. Free admission ensures accessibility for all, from die-hard collectors to families exploring the world of Japanese animation.

Event Highlights

Hiroaki Hirata Live Appearances: Fans will have the rare opportunity to engage with Hirata through autograph sessions and one-on-one meet-and-greets. His diverse roles, including voicing Johnny Depp in Japanese dubs, further cement his status as an industry icon.

Cosplay Competition: Cosplay enthusiasts will take centre stage in a competition. Expect dazzling creativity as participants bring their favourite characters to life in a fierce yet friendly showdown. Speedy Swap & POP-UP CON is set to kick off the new year with a bang, bringing fans closer to the magic of anime and pop culture. Whether you're a long-time admirer of Hiroaki Hirata or a newcomer to the anime scene, this is an event you won’t want to miss. ALSO READ: Revealed: The most anticipated Hollywood, Bollywood films of 2025 'GTA 6, Assassins Creed Shadows' and more: Video games to watch out for in 2025