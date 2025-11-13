Dubai: Meet Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan at Global Village this November

Attention, fans of Pakistani cinema in the UAE. Some of the film industry's biggest stars are coming to the Global Village in Dubai this month, giving you a chance to see them in person at the popular tourist destination.

The actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who are starring in the upcoming movie Neelofar, will visit the cultural destination on November 20.

"Get ready to meet the stars of the upcoming Pakistani movie Neelofar! 🎬

Join us on the Main Stage with City 1016 FM Thursday, 20 November at 8:30 PM for an unforgettable evening with @fawadkhan81 & @mahirahkhan at Global Village!" a post on the venue's official Instagram handle read.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan—whose on-screen pairing became iconic through Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt—are reuniting in Neelofar, a film that’s been in the making for years. Excitement reached a crescendo after the film's teaser dropped last month, revealing a heartfelt and tender love story.

Written and directed by Ammar Rasool, the romantic drama is produced by Fawad Khan. Neelofar also marks the third collaboration between Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.

Going by the movie's teaser, Mahira plays Neelofar, a blind woman whose emotional world drives much of the narrative and transforms the life of Mansoor Ali Khan (Fawad Khan), a writer.

In a recent interview with City Times, Mahira spoke of the challenges of playing blind person on-screen. “Imagine, while shooting, you can see everything in front of you, yet you have to convince yourself and eventually the audience that you can’t. It’s not something external; you have to feel it from within, just like any other character you play.

The movie is slated for release on November 28.