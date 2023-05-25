Dubai: Lucky Ali, Nushrratt Bharuccha among stars performing at event in the city

The event is slated to take place on May 28

By CT Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 6:57 PM

Musician Lucky Ali, Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and Haryanvi singer and performer Sapna Choudhary are all set to perform at an upcoming event in Dubai at SKY2.0 on Sunday, May 28.

The event titled Elite Affair, brought to you by GNG Event Management, will be an amalgamation of soulful music along with 'desi tadka'. Visitors to the concert can expect a memorable evening featuring an electric atmosphere, making for an unparalleled experience. For reservations, call 052 7222 605.