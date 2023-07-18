Dubai: Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child; baby boy's name revealed

'Was on the verge of tears': Indian actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on her casting couch ordeal
In an interview with Indian TV host Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra has narrated her harrowing experience involving a director-producer
Lindsay Lohan — who now lives in Dubai with her Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas — has given birth to her first child.
The Parent Trap star and financier Shammas are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement on Monday.
“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.
Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, according to Page Six. Her son's exact birth date was not released.
Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.” Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “coming soon.”
She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.
Lohan was once a tabloid mainstay but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring last year in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas and on the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.
In a June interview with Allure magazine, Lohan said she was thrilled about becoming a mother, and opened up about balancing work and home life.
“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mum,” she said. “It’s overwhelming in a good way.”
Lohan sought the guidance of her Freaky Friday co-star.
“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” she said.
Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, recently told People magazine that her daughter has wanted to be a mother.
“Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” she said. “We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she’s so maternal."
As for Shammas, Dina said he's “so sweet and they're just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.”
ALSO READ:
In an interview with Indian TV host Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra has narrated her harrowing experience involving a director-producer
Fresh seasons of comedies and dramas that typically start in September will likely be delayed
She passed away in January at a Los Angeles hospital, where she had been rushed by paramedics responding to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home
The actress will be presented in 'a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film', source says
The actress has shared visuals from their trip on Instagram Stories
Writers have already spent 11 weeks protesting outside the headquarters of the likes of Disney and Netflix, after their similar demands were not met
During the Q&A session on Twitter, the actor said he loved his new look in Jawan
The teaser of sorts that released earlier this month sparked animated conversations about the big-ticket film, thanks to the myriad avatars of Shah Rukh Khan on display