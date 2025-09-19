Dubai: Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new iPhone 17 in front of Burj Khalifa

While iPhone fanatics in the UAE rushed to pick up their new iPhone 17 devices on Friday morning, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan casually dropped a photo of him posing with his new smartphone in Dubai.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star seemed to be among the lucky few to have received Apple's latest release early. The latest iPhone series released in stores across the UAE on Friday morning. The iPhone 17 Pro is available in the colours Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver.

He posed with a Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, with the Burj Khalifa in the backdrop. You can see the twinkling lights of the Dubai Mall and the world's tallest building looming behind him.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "There is a Khalifa in my phone," followed by an orange heart.

The newest iPhone seems to have reached some other stars, too. Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan too posted a photo of his new phones, thanking Apple for the gift.

As the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series launched in the UAE today, long queues formed since 4am at Dubai Mall with customers waiting for the doors to open. For the first time in years, Apple did not allow direct walk-in purchases of the iPhone 17 line. Only customers who had pre-ordered were allowed into the stores.