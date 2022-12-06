Dubai: Kanika Kapoor, Jasleen Royal to perform in the city

The Indian singers will perform on December 17

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 6:11 PM

Indian singers Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal will perform live in Dubai on December 17 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City.

Visitors can expect Kanika's greatest hits including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lovely from Happy New Year, Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, and more from the singer. Jasleen, meanwhile, will belt out her popular hits such as Ranjha from Shershaah, Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho, Din Shagna Da from Phillauri, Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi, and many more.

Tickets for the Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal Live Grand Winter Music Fest show are now available at Platinumlist Dubai. Prices start at Dh69. Gates Open at 8pm. For more information, visit wintermusicfest.com.