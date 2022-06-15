Dubai: Kandura Rally to showcase over 100 super, muscle cars in the city

The event also features a competition with prizes worth Dh25,000

By CT Desk Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 5:05 PM

The inaugural edition of Kandura Rally, a thrilling motor event and rally, is set to take place at Dubai Autodrome on July 2. The free-to-attend event will also showcase over 100 super and muscle cars in the city.

In partnership with Emirates Motosports Organisation (EMSO), Kandura Rally's debut edition is an ode to UAE's motoring culture and aims to bring out the spirit of the Kandura, which symbolises style, pride, comfort, and identity of men in the country.

The parade kicks off in Dubai Autodrome at 6pm and participants are welcome to join with their groups wearing the traditional Arab attire. The parade will glide through popular landmarks across Dubai such as Museum of the Future and Meydan Bridge, before concluding at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The event features another highlight; a Car and Bike Showcase as a competition in which over 100 cars will be staged at Dubai Digital Park. Winners of the contest will win prizes worth Dh25,000 across various categories. The final awards ceremony for the winners will take place at the Radisson Red Hotel, Dubai Silicon Oasis. The competition includes display of classic super cars and modified cars.

Popular YouTube and social media influencer Rashed Belhasa aka MoneyKicks is 'thrilled' to be a part of the event. “I am thrilled to join the coolest motor event that brings together the vibrant youth of Dubai that celebrates the love for cars, flamboyance and lifestyle,” he said.

As per the organisers, the motor event will also feature a varied selection of cuisines, music, and several other attractions that will keep the guests entertained throughout.

Registrations are currently open for a limited time here.