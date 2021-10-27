Dubai: Kajol, Sunny Leone among 100 celebs to dazzle at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night tomorro

Dubai: Kajol, Sunny Leone among 100 celebs to dazzle at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night tomorrow

Tickets for the event start from Dh157 -- available at Platinumlist.

An evening of unforgettable entertainment awaits guests at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night at Dubai's Meydan on Thursday.

Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone, Shruti Hassan, Manish Malhotra, Mahira Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Tulsi Kumar, Udit Narayan, Urvashi Rautella, Mohammed Ramadan, Gulshan Grover, Celina Jaitley, Manushi Chillar, Raza Murad are among the galaxy of Indian, Pakistani and Arab celebrities who will attend or perform at the star-studded show.

An initiative by Rizwan Sajan, chairman of Danube Group, the event celebrates the collective achievements of stars in the field of entertainment and cinema.

‘Nearly 100 celebs will be walking on the red carpet at the event,” said Rizwan Sajan on the sidelines of Skyz, the company’s latest property project, located near Miracle Garden

The evening will be hosted by actor Manish Paul.

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night debuted at Bollywood Parks and Resorts in 2018. The following year, the event was held in Oman.