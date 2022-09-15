Dubai: Justin Bieber concerts cancelled, confirm organisers

Bieber was slated to perform at the Coca Cola Arena in October

By CT Desk Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 6:45 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 6:48 PM

The upcoming Justin Bieber shows in Dubai have been cancelled due to the artist's ill health, organisers announced Thursday. The 'Baby' singer was slated to perform on October 8 and October 9 at the Coca Cola Arena.

Thomas Ovesen, owner of TOP Entertainment, the promoters for the show, said "First and foremost we support Justin in putting his health and wellbeing first. Whilst his decision to cancel the two Dubai dates is very disappointing for his many Middle East fans, we are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with everyone on the Justice World Tour as well as the many people involved in preparing the Dubai shows."

Tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Refunds can take up to 21 days, organisers say, so those who have purchased the tickets have been asked to wait before contacting their point of purchase.

The promoters add, "We want to clarify to ticket holders that contrary to media reports, the entire Justice World Tour has not been cancelled."

However, due to Justin’s health concerns, the following shows have been cancelled, and all tickets will be refunded:

7 September - Santiago, Chile

10 & 11 September - Buenos Aires, Argentina

14 & 15 September - São Paulo, Brazil

28 September - Cape Town, South Africa

01 October - Johannesburg, South Africa

05 October - Sakhir, Bahrain

08 & 09 October - Dubai, UAE

13 October - Tel Aviv, Israel

18 October - New Delhi, India