Dubai: Justin Bieber concerts cancelled, confirm organisers

TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed how the actor swooped in to prevent a potentially dangerous situation involving a spear
The upcoming Justin Bieber shows in Dubai have been cancelled due to the artist's ill health, organisers announced Thursday. The 'Baby' singer was slated to perform on October 8 and October 9 at the Coca Cola Arena.
Thomas Ovesen, owner of TOP Entertainment, the promoters for the show, said "First and foremost we support Justin in putting his health and wellbeing first. Whilst his decision to cancel the two Dubai dates is very disappointing for his many Middle East fans, we are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with everyone on the Justice World Tour as well as the many people involved in preparing the Dubai shows."
Tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Refunds can take up to 21 days, organisers say, so those who have purchased the tickets have been asked to wait before contacting their point of purchase.
The promoters add, "We want to clarify to ticket holders that contrary to media reports, the entire Justice World Tour has not been cancelled."
However, due to Justin’s health concerns, the following shows have been cancelled, and all tickets will be refunded:
7 September - Santiago, Chile
10 & 11 September - Buenos Aires, Argentina
14 & 15 September - São Paulo, Brazil
28 September - Cape Town, South Africa
01 October - Johannesburg, South Africa
05 October - Sakhir, Bahrain
08 & 09 October - Dubai, UAE
13 October - Tel Aviv, Israel
18 October - New Delhi, India
TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed how the actor swooped in to prevent a potentially dangerous situation involving a spear
The Bollywood actors shared marriage advice with callers
First aired in 2016, it charts the queen's journey from a nervous 25-year-old neophyte to a national institution in herself
The Latin American country said the series had presented it as a 'narco state' based on past 'crime and cross-border activities'
Bollywood A-listers including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and more were present at local businessman Hitesh's birthday celebrations in the city
The 'Liger' actor shared monochrome pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram
The pop singer said she didn't intend to be critical about Aguilera's body
The Bollywood couple have never appeared together onscreen