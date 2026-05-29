Dubai: Watch IPL 2026 final with Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa at Coca-Cola Arena

Cricket fans in Dubai will have the chance to watch the IPL 2026 final alongside some of the sport's biggest names this weekend as STARZPLAY brings what it describes as the Ultimate IPL Final Watch Party to Coca-Cola Arena on May 31.

Organised in association with CommBox, the event aims to transform the traditional match-viewing experience into a stadium-style celebration, bringing together cricket, entertainment and fan culture under one roof.

Among the headline attractions are former West Indies captain Chris Gayle, ex-India batter Robin Uthappa, former Indian fast bowler S. Sreesanth and Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews, who will be in attendance throughout the evening.

The experience will begin with an exclusive 'In Conversation' session from 4pm to 6pm, where fans can hear behind-the-scenes stories, match predictions and personal anecdotes from the cricketing stars. The IPL final screening will follow from 6pm onwards, giving audiences the opportunity to watch the season's biggest match alongside the legends themselves.

Organisers say fans can expect live reactions, expert analysis, food and beverage offerings, entertainment and a high-energy atmosphere designed to recreate the excitement of a live sporting event.

The event forms part of STARZPLAY's wider push to expand sports entertainment experiences across the region. The streaming platform currently serves as the MENA home for major cricket tournaments, including the IPL and ICC events, alongside UFC, PFL, rugby and football competitions.

Gates for the event open at 3pm, with the programme running until 10pm.