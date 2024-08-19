E-Paper

Dubai influencer Narin’s Beauty has a health scare

The influencer explains exhaustion led her to the doctor's door

by

CT Desk
Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:09 PM

Dubai lifestyle influencer Narin Amara, also known as Narin’s Beauty, let her fans in on a health secret this week.

In an Instagram post that’s got 663,720 likes so far, the fashionista wrote about a recent health scare. She wrote in Arabic, which has been roughly translated to English, that she’s been feeling very, very exhausted recently and a doctor’s visit threw some light onto the issue.


She wrote: “Today I made the decision to share with you a part of my life and the reason for my [diminished] appearance on social media, which you are not accustomed to. Sometimes, circumstances are bigger than us.

“For a while, [I] was exhausted and I felt that there was something wrong with my body, so I went to do general examinations, and we did not know the reason for the physical fatigue, until we decided to do an MRI of the brain, and we discovered that I had three white spots on the brain of different sizes, and now I will go on a trip for a while. [it’ll be two years] until I follow up with the doctor to make sure that I do not have an autoimmune disease, and hopefully I will be fine.”


She warned her fans to not ignore their body if it’s trying to tell them something. “If you feel something is wrong with your body, do not ignore it, because believe me, your body is talking to you. Pay attention to your physical and psychological health,” she wrote.

Twenty-four-year-old Amara is a Swedish-Syrian YouTuber based in Dubai. She is known for her lifestyle, beauty, fashion and DIY videos. She has 14.8 million YouTube followers and 12.1 million followers on Instagram.

UAE-based website Lovin Dubai wrote about her health status, saying that "MRI results indicate that it might be Multiple Sclerosis but doctors told her a diagnosis will follow after some time".

