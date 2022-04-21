Dubai ideal destination for Indian movies, says director

The actor is challenging her accusations in a $50 million defamation case
Entertainment1 day ago
Dubai has been a hub for many Hollywood and Bollywood movies and now, post pandemic, many Indian directors are eyeing it as the ideal movie location. Director Harry Fernandes believes the city is the perfect destination for local Indian movies from Tulu and Konkani cinema in the South to Bhojpuri and Bengali cinema in the North.
The director along with the cast and crew of his Marathi directorial debut Veda held the ‘muhurat’ (ritual) for their film in quite a unique fashion. The crew sailed across the north of Dubai and performed the ritual on a yacht beside the iconic Atlantis hotel on the mega Palm Island.
Fernandes said: “Once the star casting is finalized the shooting will commence in various countries, with a major portion to be shot in Dubai,”
“As a director I have been associated with cinema from almost every Indian languages. Indian producers and director are keen on shooting their films here, mainly due to easy availability of everything, dominant Indian community residing here and the mere 3-4 hour flight travel,” added Fernandes.
The filmmaker who started his career assisting Lawrence D’Souza of Saajan fame went on to give back-to-back Bhojpuri hits and has worked in Marathi and other cinema.
The Dubai 'muhurat' of the movie was conducted by Production Manager Shodhan Prasad of Sandhya Creations Movies in the presence of actress/producer Hemangini Kaj of JK, Enum Nanbanin Vazhkai, The Lady Dhabang fame and others.
(ayaz@khaleejtimes.com)
The actor is challenging her accusations in a $50 million defamation case
Entertainment1 day ago
Streaming portal plans to block sharing of accounts, introduce a lower-priced ad-supported version of its service
Entertainment1 day ago
Producers share picture of clapboard giving details of the first shot of ‘The Archies’
Entertainment3 days ago
Sood, 48, said he has gone through his fair share of rejections and challenges
Entertainment4 days ago
Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson take on three formidable ladies with a strong historical presence
Entertainment4 days ago
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday, April 14 in an intimate ceremony
Entertainment4 days ago
Paul had played Yankovic in a sketch directed by Eric Appel in 2010
Entertainment4 days ago
For the occasion, both the bride and groom had opted for reddish-pink coloured attires
Entertainment5 days ago