Here's what you need to know about fraud tactics while you are out shopping or travelling this festive season
Festive season means family time, travelling moments and shopping. Visa’s Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control (PERC) published a security alert focusing on the scams and fraud tactics you should know before committing to the fun of the holidays.
All They Want For Christmas… Is You: This year, fraudsters are looking for dynamic information to help compromise your account. As many financial apps require one-time-pass codes to log in, scammers are trying to phish for those codes. Fraudsters are posing as bank and government employees to call to “confirm” the code – and then using the code to take over the account, taking both money and data.
Scammer Claus is Comin’ to Town: Crooks are also putting themselves on the naughty list by creating spoofed apps or websites to trick consumers into giving up their data.
Scammers Steal: This year, due to the increased security and investment in payment networks, physical theft is on the rise. Scammers are looking to steal credit cards and phones in crowded holiday markets, malls and stores, hoping to make a purchase before you notice you’ve been robbed.
Neil Fernandes
Turbulent Travel Plans: With millions travelling during the holidays, scammers target hotels, vacation and airline industries to steal data and money. Fake travel websites, which lure customers with low prices, upcharge for amenities and then cut off communication with would-be-travellers, leaving them stranded and out of money have become commonplace. Call centre scams use malvertising to promote fake sites leading to victims chatting with “customer service” to steal payment details and personal information. Another scam fraudsters are using this holiday season involves a fraudster impersonating a travel company to send a false cancellation email, asking for credit card information to “rebook” a flight.
Taking a few simple steps during this season (and always!) can help keep the happy in your holidays. First, always verify the URLs of the websites that you visit – make sure you verify you’re on the official website of where you are shopping and that the web address has an “https” in front of the site. Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, and be wary of being asked to pay through methods like cryptocurrency, wire transfers and gift cards. Take a moment to sign up for purchase alerts on your accounts to get real-time notifications of all transactions and flag anything unrecognised to your bank immediately.
Stay alert and wary of scams this holiday season. Here's wishing you a happy holiday!
Neil Fernandes is Visa's Head of Risk for MENA
