Dubai: Here's your chance to meet Akshay Kumar in the city

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is coming to Dubai and here's your chance to meet the celebrated actor.
The Airlift actor will be busy promoting his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan and will be present for a major fan interaction and Q&A session taking place at VOX Cinemas, Deira City Center on Monday, August 1 from 6pm onwards.
Akshay, a globally renowned Bollywood star who has delivered countless films in over 30 years, stars in the Anand L Rai directorial next to Bhumi Pednekar, his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star. Raksha Bandhan revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brothers and sisters.
The film is slated to release in UAE cinemas on August 11.
