Dubai: Here's how you can get a free fitness class (or two)

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:12 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:13 PM

This is core to your fitness; grab a friend (or a family member you ar particularly fond of) and head over to Reset Fitness at Jumeirah Islands Pavilion this Saturday.

The centre is hosting a day full of free fitness classes that are good for every member of the family. Between 7am and 1pm, you can enjy up to two free sessions.

The action kicks off at 7.30am with a Shape class to get your muscles warmed up and ready for the day. Next, pump some iron at either of the strength classes at 8.30am or 9.30am, perfect for those looking to build and tone. At 10.30am, jump into a high-energy cardio session, and then stretch out with a yoga stretch session at 11.30am, ideal for easing into the weekend.

There are classes at 12.30pm for kids (aged 10 and over) too. Spaces are limited; secure your spot by getting in touch via WhatsApp on 50 757 7042.