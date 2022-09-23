Dubai: Get your hands on Iqbal Hussain, Rina Dhaka designs at fashion event

Bollywood celebrities flooded the comments section after she took to Instagram to share the adorable clip
Bespoke fashion and lifestyle event, Afra, will take place on September 24 at The Mandarin Oriental, Dubai. Bollywood star Prachi Desai is expected to mark her presence at the luxurious exhibition.
Fashion connoisseurs, luxury, and wedding shoppers can check out collections from designers including Iqbal Hussain, Rina Dhaka, Shamaeel Ansari, Albina Ahmadi from Uzbekistan, Nazli Akhbar, Vleien, Delphi, and many more. The one-day event will also see new designers making their debut..
Event founders Niti and Aniqah have made sure that the shopping experience at the exhibition includes personally styled looks from each collection by creating ensembles that appeal to the evolving aesthetic of today's women.
Speaking about the concept, Niti and Aniqah said, "With AFRA we aim to change the way a luxury or a fashion buyer engages with a brand. The thought is to create a holistic experience in a fashion exhibition, where the brands, their offering, the décor, and the entire ambience collectively speak of quiet, elegant luxury. It is an exclusive yet accessible fashion soiree, that styles and showcases a mix of revered and upcoming brands, thereby making fashion shopping easy and experiential for Dubai. With this, we want to make Dubai a destination for interesting and stylish fashion soirees, since Dubai personifies luxury, and an exquisite taste for the finest things of life."
