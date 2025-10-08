  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg35°C

Dubai: Get ready to laugh out loud at 'Bhidu Nights with Rohit'

Every alternate Wednesday, expect a mix of comedy, crowd games, open-mic moments, and spontaneous fun, all celebrating the quirks and charm of expat life in Dubai

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 3:19 PM

Top Stories

Dubai announces new permit for free zone companies to operate in mainland

Dubai announces new permit for free zone companies to operate in mainland

Dubai Ruler hails Omar Yaghi's Nobel Prize a source of pride for Arab world

Dubai Ruler hails Omar Yaghi's Nobel Prize a source of pride for Arab world

Look: Inside Wynn Al Marjan's events and celebrations centre

Look: Inside Wynn Al Marjan's events and celebrations centre

Kick those midweek blues to the curb because “Bhidu Nights with Rohit” is here to turn Wednesdays into the highlight of your week! Starting October 15, from 9pm-11pm, The Huddle at Citymax Al Barsha at the Mall transforms into Dubai’s newest hotspot for laughter, games, and pure bhidu energy.

Hosted by popular content creator Rohit Singh, the mastermind behind the viral platform Rohit Bhidu, this marks his first-ever live performance series. Running every alternate Wednesday until November 26, the four-part event promises a lively mix of comedy, crowd games, open-mic moments, and spontaneous fun — all celebrating the quirks and charm of expat life in Dubai.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Markus Mensch launches OBC Strategy in Dubai to support hospitality marketing growth

thumb-image

Jamie Lee Curtis says 'Freaky Friday' changed her career forever

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold hits record high as 22K price jumps to Dh439.5

thumb-image

UAE firm, Blackstone forge JV to power$5b GCC logistics drive

thumb-image

Gold blazes past $4,000 as investors rush to safety

 

Known for his razor-sharp humour and cultural commentary, Rohit brings his signature wit from screen to stage in an unfiltered, interactive format. Expect hilarious crowd work, music jams, quizzes with giveaways, and plenty of opportunities for the audience to join in.