Dubai: Get ready to laugh out loud at 'Bhidu Nights with Rohit'

Kick those midweek blues to the curb because “Bhidu Nights with Rohit” is here to turn Wednesdays into the highlight of your week! Starting October 15, from 9pm-11pm, The Huddle at Citymax Al Barsha at the Mall transforms into Dubai’s newest hotspot for laughter, games, and pure bhidu energy.

Hosted by popular content creator Rohit Singh, the mastermind behind the viral platform Rohit Bhidu, this marks his first-ever live performance series. Running every alternate Wednesday until November 26, the four-part event promises a lively mix of comedy, crowd games, open-mic moments, and spontaneous fun — all celebrating the quirks and charm of expat life in Dubai.

Known for his razor-sharp humour and cultural commentary, Rohit brings his signature wit from screen to stage in an unfiltered, interactive format. Expect hilarious crowd work, music jams, quizzes with giveaways, and plenty of opportunities for the audience to join in.