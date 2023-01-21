Dubai: Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar among A-listers who attended launch party at newest luxury hotel in the city

With multiple stars gracing the event, take a look at who all showed up from the Indian film and fashion industry

By Web Desk Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 2:58 PM

A new luxury hotel is all set for its grand reveal tonight, with several international celebrities in attendance.

Bollywood, is not too far behind either, with celebrities in the city for the launch.

Gauri Khan, entrepreneur and wife to Shah Rukh Khan, was present at the launch party hosted by Nobu at Atlantis The Royal.

Photos: Getty Images

Her daughter, Suhana Khan, who has recently made a debut with a show, was also present. Suhana was wearing a light pink dress with embellished straps.

Film director and producer Farah Khan was also there at the restaurant's launch. She was seen in a full length black dress with sheer full sleeves, paired with gold hoops.

Actor Farhan Akhtar was also spotted with his wife Shibani Dandekar, who is a singer, actor, host and model. Dressed in monochrome, Farhan raised the bar. Shibani kept is chic with a black-and-white look.

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock were also seen at the event. Standing out with her vibrant dress, Falguni complemented Shane's black-and-silver look with ease.

Whether in India, or miles away, the stars' friendship surely shines as Farah Khan poses with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar in the picture below.

Boxer Amir Khan, who also belongs to the South Asian community by origin, got a picture clicked with Farhan Akhtar. He posted the image of both of them holding up fists on his Instagram story.

Farah Khan also shared some playful images of her hanging out with the Akhtars.

She put up a photograph of Farhan posing and taking a bite out of a slider at the popular Japanese restaurant.

