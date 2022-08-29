Dubai: Region's biggest cinema to open to public on Wednesday

The 423 square meter screen will seat a total of 382 people

Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall unveiled the biggest cinema screen in the region on Monday and is all set to open its door to the public on Wednesday, August 31.

Measuring 25 metres in width and 18 metres in height, Roxy Xtreme, is twice the size of a tennis court that promises to offer a jaw-dropping cinematic experience never seen before in the Middle East.

Football enthusiasts in the UAE who are unable to travel to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022 can enjoy all the matches on the region's biggest cinema screen.

The Fifa world cup, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, is expected to attract millions of spectators from all across the world. With its limited accommodation, the country has provided shuttle services from neighbouring countries to meet the influx of visitors.

Thousands of fans are expected to base themselves out of Dubai, with hotels and homestays in the country expecting a full or near full occupancy rate during the World Cup.

During a media preview movie screening, Murray Rea, director of cinemas at Roxy said, "This theatre has been four years in the making. It has been designed to a very high spec of finishing and design."

In a fun infographic video before the film, the team revealed that 31 bat mobiles could easily park on the 423 square metre screen, and so could two top gun planes.

The theatre will seat a total of 382 people. Of these, 36 are in the unique Director's Box section that will allow moviegoers to enjoy a film with privacy. The three boxes with 12 seats each can be booked out individually or as a box.

"It is unique product we have designed which combines all the amazing food and experience of a platinum screening with the Xtreme screen experience," said Murray Rea. "The director's box is much like an old-fashioned theatre with the seats raised on the balcony at the back."

Designed to be a premium luxury movie-watching experience, the theatre has eight screens that are divided into silver and platinum sections.

Pricing for the cinema will be revealed later.