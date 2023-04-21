Dubai Food Festival 2023: All you need to know about the city's culinary fest

From restaurant deals and celebrity chef encounters to cooking workshops and more, there's lots to happen at the 10th edition of DFF

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 2:18 PM

Dubai Food Festival has returned for its 10th edition. The culinary festival in the city, running until May 7, is a celebration of all things food in Dubai, a destination featuring around 13,000 spots to eat and hordes of tourists coming in every season.

Like every year, this edition of Dubai Food Festival also promises an exciting line-up of gastronomic events and experiences including several restaurant deals, celebrity chef encounters, and cooking workshops and more.

Here's a list of events and experiences to watch out for during the upcoming edition of Dubai Food Festival:

Etisalat Beach Canteen

Homegrown food outlets make their return with the popular Etisalat Beach Canteen at this year's Dubai Food Festival. Running for all 17 days behind Sunset Mall, the venue features a huge list of popular cafes and restaurants making for a great hangout spot.

10 Dirham Dishes

This edition of Dubai Food Festival has brought out a special offer to celebrate its 10th anniversary. A number of restaurants and cafes in the city will offer their classic and signature dishes for just Dh10 throughout the festival. Pocket-friendly deals on delicious food, now who wouldn't love that?

Culinary Workshops

Food festivals are incomplete without celebrity masterclasses and workshops. This year's Dubai Food Festival will see several masterclasses with acclaimed chefs from across the world. Foodies can go on food tours, indulge in other culinary experiences, and learn how fare better when it comes to food. Little ones can also indulge in children's cooking sessions.

Dubai Restaurant Week

The favourite thing about Dubai Food Festival is the Dubai Restaurant Week. This year, it takes place from April 27 to May 8 and offers exclusive set menus with discounted prices at 50 of the city's top restaurants. Two-course lunch menus start Dh95 per person, and three-course dinners start from Dh150 among many other tempting offers. The list includes Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Akira Back, 21 Grams, 3 Fils, Fi’lia, Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura, Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Carnival by Tresind, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Coya, Clap, Roka, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and many more dining hotspots.

Highlights from the gastronomical experiences during DFF

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen

Award-winning British restaurant Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, inspired by the original London warehouse setting, has curated a set menu of all the best contemporary British dishes. From superfood salad or spicy tuna tartare as a starter, divulge beef wellington or the classic fish and chips for the main course, and pineapple and kiwi carpaccio or the old-time favourite—chocolate fondant in dessert, there are lots of options for foodies.Two-course lunch set menu is priced at Dh125 per person, Dh250 per person for three-course dinner set menu. For reservations, call 04 426 2626.

Nobu

Michelin Guide restaurant by the celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa is set to take you on an unforgettable gourmet journey with an exquisite and unparalleled set menu. For Dh1,250 the popular restaurant is offering world-renowned Japanese cuisine with a Peruvian twist, featuring dishes such as beef tartare shokupan truffle, a unique combination of caviar and egg salsa tacos, carefully selected sashimi and nigiri, and more. For reservations, call 04 426 0760.

Koko Bay

Picturesque restaurant at Palm West Beach, Koko Bay is offering a delicious three-course set lunch menu for Dh245 per person, including a starter, main and dessert, along with a signature mocktail and beach access. From 24th April until May 4, 12pm to 3pm (Monday to Thursday). For reservations, call 04 5723444.

ALSO READ: