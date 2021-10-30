Dubai Fitness Challenge: Residents can shake a leg to shed calories

Expo visitors were treated to dancers' amazing fast trademark footwork

Photo: AFP

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 6:44 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 6:45 PM

Exercise can be fun!

Getting fit is not just about running on a treadmill for hours in your gym it can be a dance class or a new hobby. It could be a group or team activity like football or a karate class.

Residents interested in burning some calories and improving stamina alongside the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021, which has recently kicked in, can join the Riverdance masterclasses.

Riverdance, the world’s favourite toe-tapping dance troupe, is mixing some intense work-out along with lots of fun.

The troupe that hit the ground running as they arrived at Expo 2020, immediately turned on their performance mode. Expo visitors were treated to the dancers' amazing fast trademark footwork.

The celebrated Irish dancers, recognisable for their precision step-dancing, will be performing 25 live performances of a special production of ‘Riverdance at Expo’, together with a programme of 52 classes and pop-up musical and dance performances, from November 4-27.

Waving and blowing kisses, more than two dozen dancers were in great spirits as they walked from the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai, to check out their performance spaces at Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park.

>>Follow our full coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai

They then turned their collective attention to Expo’s Sports, Fitness & Wellbeing Hub, where they joined iconic basketball whizzes Harlem Globetrotters to launch this year’s mega fitness event.

Morgan Bullock, from the UK, has been practising Irish dancing since she was 10, and being part of Riverdance has been “a lifelong dream.” A TikTok video that went viral, landed her the Riverdance gig – and ultimately the opportunity to take part in The World's Greatest Show. I walked around some of the [Expo] site today and I’m looking forward to seeing more of it – and to get to perform on stage here.”

Cian Porter, whose experience has come full circle, with his parents meeting in Riverdance, said, “I have been around Riverdance my whole life, so it’s truly amazing that I am now part of the troupe. It feels amazing to be at Expo 2020 – it’s a huge opportunity.”

Created more than 25 years ago, Riverdance has been watched live by more than 27.5 million people in more than 500 venues worldwide.