Dubai: First-ever sustainable art initiative held in the city

The initiative was part of UAE National Day celebrations

By CT Desk Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 7:02 PM

Several artists came collaborated to produce a first-of-its-kind sustainable art exhibition for UAE's 51st National Day. From November 24 to 27, noted Emirati and expat artists, representatives from the People of Determination (POD), corporate art enthusiasts came together to create and promote - Sustainability through Art.

The initiative, led by IWS (International Watercolour Society) Arabia, provided a platform for the community to closely interact with art experts and encourage artists to create, appreciate and promote Sustainable Art and make watercolors the preferred medium of choice across the UAE.

The initiative was held at the University of Dubai, Canadian University Dubai and concluded at DIFC Gate Avenue.

Over 200 artists, including Emirati and expats, showcased their artworks at the venue. The People of Determination were actively engaged in sessions where they could learn art from the experts and take home their masterpieces. More than 30 people were recognised for their contribution towards sustainable development. Among them was a 16-year-old Rashika Rathore from Sobha Heartland who was awarded the Young Change Maker Award for her contribution towards energizing the youth across Jammu & Kashmir and for her efforts in bridging the rural to global connect across the education sector.

Notable artists and personalities including Abdul Qadar Al Rais, Faisal Al Bastaki, HE. Yasser Al Gergawi, Dr. Eesa Mohammed Bastaki (President – University of Dubai), Dr. Aquil Najjar (Forensic expert – Dubai Police) were present at the event.

Another highlight of the event was the panel discussions on diverse areas of sustainability across all four days. Many industry leaders including Hanane Ellaiti from Canadian University Dubai, Kirsten Westholter – Predixa, Mazen Kanaan – House of Pops, and Elena Primikiri – VFS Global, participated in the various panels across the 4 days.