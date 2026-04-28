Dubai’s live entertainment scene: What makes an event 'memorable'

A city like Dubai doesn’t have a shortage of events. On any given weekend, there’s a new launch, a themed party, a pop-up or a concert promising something “unmissable”. But in a crowded market, what does it really take to create experiences that are truly unforgettable and stand the test of time?

That curiosity is exactly what caught the eye of industrial engineer turned entertainment entrepreneur Asil Ersoydan. After moving his IT business to Dubai, he started paying closer attention to what was happening in the city's live entertainment sector. "Back in 2022, I wasn't able to see a lot of unique experience-led entertainment ventures."

However, his instinct to find opportunity in messy, changing environments goes back to Romania in the late 1990s, where he launched his first business as the country shifted to a liberal economy. “I learned to trust myself,” he recalls. “There was a huge opportunity for small enterprises during this period and learning to spot the right place and time to start a business was the first and most important lesson I carry with me to this day.”

Those years also taught him how to operate when the rulebook is still being mapped out. “I also learned to navigate my way within unstructured systems and to find the correct routes rather than excuses.”

That mindset is what he eventually brought to Dubai. He had heard good things about the city for years, but it was a short trip in February 2022 that turned a brief fascination into full-time commitment. “I was able to get a good understanding of the business environment, the security and flexibility offered,” he adds. “Soon after, I opened my first company here and received my residency.” Coming from what he calls the “difficult bureaucracy of the European Union (EU)”, he describes Dubai as “a breath of fresh air”.

So, what made the city stand out from other global hubs for the Romanian expat? “Security, stability, flexibility, speed and service quality definitely make Dubai more attractive than the other places,” he says.

Dubai’s strength in services is what initially brought his IT company here. But as he settled in, Ersoydan's attention shifted from factories to stages. He realised that while entertainment was becoming central to Dubai’s appeal, there was room to push it in new directions. “I thought this would be a gap I could fill,” he adds. “I do not have a background in the creative sector and I think this is what allowed me to bring a fresh perspective.”

That perspective now sits at the heart of Someone’s Entertainment Group. “I wanted to create experience-led entertainment events,” he adds. “A car garage converted into a house, a marketplace app turned into a Linkedin for artists, a stage made into a runway.”

Someone’s House, one of their group’s flagship spaces, has become a go-to spot for brands looking for more than a standard ballroom booking. “We host brand launches, movie premieres, gala dinners. Every event becomes a true experience.”

When you ask him for the 'secret recipe' behind a memorable event in a city saturated with options, he comes up with one word. “Creativity,” he says. “Making what is unimaginable and surprising people with an unexpected perspective creates unforgettable events. People always remember originality.”

His timing also aligns with the way the city itself is evolving. Travel in Dubai is no longer just about shopping malls and beach clubs.

“In the past, people were travelling mainly for shopping or sea and sun. Then culinary experiences started to come up. Nowadays, travellers are also looking for entertainment. Concerts are a huge part of what Dubai has to offer,” he says, adding that there is strong institutional support behind this shift.

“Dubai Tourism is supporting us with large-scale events and this is encouraging us to bring high-level musicians to the country. This makes the UAE different from other neighbouring countries.”

When he looks ahead, his vision for the future of live entertainment in Dubai is surprisingly intimate for someone working at city scale. “Customised entertainment for very niche groups,” he says when asked where he sees the biggest opportunities in the next decade. “Customers will reach for bespoke entertainment. Whoever can supply this, will be the market leader.”