Dubai: Enter the Nonnaverse for meals by grandma chefs

If you’re in Dubai and longing for the taste of home, or just a hug from grandma, head to Nonnaverse. It’s a dining experience where tradition meets innovation, and every meal feels like a family reunion.

The star of the show is nonna (grandmother in Italian) Silvana who, without speaking a word of English, welcomes you with exuberant charm and warm hugs. She will strike an animated conversation and even break into an occasional dance during your seven-course meal.

Chef by chance

Born in Palermo in 1955 as the youngest of five siblings, Silvana Ligotti’s childhood was steeped in the culinary traditions of her family. Her father’s passion for cooking inspired her, while her mother passed down the art of knitting and crochet.

At 32, Silvana married, and though she faced the heartbreak of losing her husband after 11 years, she channelled her love into creating a warm and joyful life for her children. Her talent for Sicilian cuisine became a cornerstone of her family’s happiness, and her legacy lives on in her son, Andrea, who is now a chef himself.

The story of how Nonna Silvana came to Dubai is as heartwarming as her food. Her son Marco, who has lived in Dubai for over a decade as a fitness instructor, frequently hosted friends and clients who marveled at Silvana’s home-cooked meals during her visits. A chance conversation with one of his clients, who had a vision for a rotating nonna restaurant concept, planted the seed for what would become Nonnaverse.

“My mother would visit me in Dubai and cook the most incredible meals. My friends and clients began asking, ‘Where can we get authentic Italian food like this?’ I’d always joke, ‘Come to my apartment—my mom makes the best!’ But when the opportunity arose to bring her talents to a restaurant, I knew we had something special. And here we are, creating magic together,” Marco recalls with a laugh. Silvana, initially hesitant, embraced the idea with her characteristic warmth and enthusiasm.

A concept that celebrates tradition

Nonnaverse is more than just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of heritage and human connection. Silvana not only cooks but also teaches the restaurant’s team how to prepare her recipes, ensuring that every dish reflects the heart of Sicilian cuisine.

Silvana’s cooking reflects the vibrant tapestry of Sicilian history, blending influences from Greek, Arab, Spanish, and French cuisines. Her dishes, like her famous cannoli and pumpkin rissoto, are a sensory journey through Sicily’s past, crafted with love and authenticity.

The restaurant’s menu, carefully curated by Silvana, showcases traditional dishes adapted for fine dining while maintaining their authentic essence. The result is a dining experience that feels like sitting at nonna’s table, where every bite carries the love and care of home cooking.

Beyond its culinary mission, Nonnaverse is committed to social impact. All proceeds from the restaurant are donated to UAE-based charities, combining the joy of shared meals with the power to give back to the community.

What truly sets Nonnaverse apart is the personal touch that Silvana brings. She visits tables, engages with guests, and ensures everyone feels like part of her extended family.

“She doesn’t just cook,” Marco explains. “She creates a feeling—a sense of belonging and love. People don’t just come for the food; they come for the connection.”

“Our mission is to offer more than food,” explains Bhupender Nath, Founder and MD of Passion F&B Group which owns Nonnaverse. “It’s to recreate the feelings of love, family, and togetherness that a nonna’s cooking brings. It is in line with our belief that grandma’s never retire.”

Empowering nonnas, one dish at a time

Nonnaverse isn’t just a culinary tribute; it’s a movement to empower grandmothers and spotlight their incredible skills. Many nonnas have spent decades perfecting their craft in family kitchens, often unnoticed by the world. Nonnaverse gives them a platform to share their talent while earning an income.