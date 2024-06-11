Dubai: Don't miss out on these adventurous indoor activities

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:12 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:13 PM

With Dubai temperatures soaring, staying indoors is the best option. But that doesn't mean we eliminate the fun. These indoor activities across Dubai will guarantee you and your family and friends the best time:

Adventure Island

Adventure Island JBR is the ultimate destination for thrilling entertainment. Combining the best of PIXEL and Laser Island, it offers heart-pounding laser tag battles and immersive gaming adventures. Visitors can expect an unforgettable experience filled with endless fun and excitement, leaving them craving more.

Air Maniax

Air Maniax is a fun indoor activity in Dubai for both kids and adults. As Dubai’s largest indoor inflatable park, it has locations in Arabian Centre Dubai and Al Quoz as well as two locations in Abu Dhabi. Visitors can enjoy an inflatable arena, a donut ride, a toddler zone, a warrior run, and more. A must-try is Meltdown, where participants avoid being struck by a cushioned rotating arm, providing entertainment for both players and spectators.

BattleKart

BattleKart offers the perfect blend of electric karting, video games, and augmented reality, creating a unique and thrilling experience. Drivers navigate an unparalleled playground with different circuits, bonuses, and game modes projected directly onto the floor, enabling interaction with the scenery and other players. With full throttle on electric karts, participants can enjoy a supercharged adventure.

Glitch

Al Ghurair Centre in Deira is home to an indoor active game park featuring over 30 action-packed attractions. This destination is perfect for both kids and adults, offering an indoor roller glider, VR adventures with 360-degree shooting sprees, a ninja warrior course, a dynamic free gaming area with pool football, a bowling alley, and more.