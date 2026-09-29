Centuries-old Urdu storytelling tradition returns to Dubai

A centuries-old form of Urdu storytelling is returning to Dubai this October, with Sunil Mehra and Pallav Mishra bringing Dastangoi to the city for a live performance.

The pair will perform Do Awazein, Kai Afsaane at Nawab, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, on October 11, with the evening drawing on the wit and satire of writer Ismat Chughtai’s Urdu stories.

Dastangoi relies almost entirely on storytelling. There are no elaborate sets or props, with performers traditionally seated on stage and using their voices, expressions and gestures to bring the stories to life.

For the Dubai performance, Mehra and Mishra will follow that traditional format, performing in simple kurtas and skullcaps.

The two have previously taken Dastangoi to audiences across India and internationally, including performances in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Mehra has a background in journalism, television, acting and the arts, having held senior editorial positions at The Times of India, Outlook and India Today.

Mishra is a writer, producer and editor with Rekhta, a platform dedicated to Urdu language and literature. He is also a poet and Urdu scholar.

The upcoming show is presented by Dubai-based performing arts company EnAct Events in partnership with Nawab.

Do Awazein, Kai Afsaane will take place at Nawab, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Dubai, on October 11. Doors will open at 6:30pm, with the performance beginning at 7:30pm.

Tickets are priced at Dh250 and are available through Q-Tickets and District.