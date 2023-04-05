Dubai Comedy Festival: Rafi Bastos, Jim Jefferies, others added to star-studded line-up

The film will make its world premiere on May 18 at the festival
Dubai Comedy Festival is returning for its 2023 edition and it promises to be bigger and better than before.
The festival earlier announced this year's lineup of headliners, including the likes of Jimmy Carr, Dara Ó Briain, Zakir Khan, and the rib-tickling duo Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams from the much-loved podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.
Now, the second batch of headliners has been released and it promises engaging sets, hilarious skits, and plenty of laughs with performances from Rafi Bastos, John Achkar, Jim Jefferies, Sooshi Mango, and the Return of The Laughter Factory.
Produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and DXB Live and presented by Dubai Calendar, Dubai Comedy Festival will take place across multiple hotspots across the city, including Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, Coca-Cola Arena, and more from May 12 to May 21.
The 10-day comedy extravaganza will be a mix of stand-up shows, live podcasts, and comedy events that promise non-stop laughs. For tickets and more information, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae.
