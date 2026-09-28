Dubai Comedy Festival 2026 adds new shows: Dates, tickets and line-up

Dubai Comedy Festival is getting even bigger this October, with a fresh set of shows joining a line-up that already includes some of the biggest names in stand-up.

The latest additions put a particular spotlight on homegrown and emerging talent, while bringing everything from Arabic crowd work and international stand-up to an interactive show that turns the often unpredictable world of dating into comedy.

The new shows will take place at Pepperoni Comedy Club, offering audiences a more intimate setting alongside the festival’s larger performances across the city.

They join a packed 2026 programme featuring Mo Gilligan, Vir Das, Jamie Lever, Munawar Faruqui, Amit Tandon, Shane Todd, John Achkar, Katherine Ryan, Zarna Garg, Rafi Bastos, Neema Naz, Enissa Amani and several other regional and international comedians.

Here are the latest shows joining Dubai Comedy Festival 2026:

Ahmed Ahmed & Friends

Comedian Ahmed Ahmed, who has been performing internationally for nearly three decades, will headline a one-night show on October 9.

The Egyptian-American comedian and actor was one of the co-founders of the Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, which helped bring Middle Eastern comedians and their experiences to international audiences.

When: October 9; doors open at 9pm, show starts at 9.30pm

Language: English

Tickets: From Dh125

Pitch Them Perfect

Would you trust your friends to sell your dating potential to a room full of strangers? That is essentially the premise behind Pitch Them Perfect, an interactive dating comedy show running from October 9 to 15.

Instead of singles having to make their own case, their friends take to the stage to pitch them to the audience. Those watching can also get involved by sharing their funniest or most disastrous dating stories.

With much of the comedy driven by audience interaction and confessions, no two shows are expected to play out quite the same way.

When: October 9-15; doors open at 7pm, show starts at 7.30pm

Language: English and Arabic

Tickets: Dh125 for general admission; Dh250 for Pitcher + Pitchee

Short + Sweet Comedy Junior Finale

Some of the UAE’s youngest comedians will get their chance in the spotlight on October 10 as the Short + Sweet Comedy Junior competition reaches its finale.

Performers aged between 12 and 18 who have made it through the competition will take to the stage for one final performance as they compete to become the Short + Sweet Comedy Junior Champion 2026.

When: October 10; doors open at 4.30pm, show starts at 5pm

Language: English

Age: All ages

Tickets: Dh125

Short + Sweet Comedy Finale

The focus remains on UAE-based talent the following day, when the main Short + Sweet Comedy season concludes with its finale.

Comedians who have made it through the season will compete to become the first Short + Sweet Comedy Dubai Champion, bringing different styles and comedic voices together for a fast-paced evening of stand-up.

When: October 11; doors open at 4.30pm, show starts at 5pm

Language: English

Age: 18+

Tickets: Dh150

Crowd Work Show

If scripted punchlines are not your thing, this one puts the audience firmly in charge of where the comedy goes. Ahmed Saif and Bin Swelah will host an Arabic crowd-work show on October 16, using unexpected audience interactions to create comedy on the spot.

With the material largely shaped by whoever happens to be in the room, audiences can expect a show built around spontaneity rather than a conventional stand-up set.

When: October 16; doors open at 6.30pm, show starts at 7pm

Language: Arabic

Age: 18+

Tickets: Dh150

Comedy Showcase

The festival is also teaming up with Pepperoni Comedy Club for a series of intimate stand-up showcases from October 12 to 18.

The line-up brings together Iraqi-American comedian, writer and actor Reem Edan with regional comedy favourites Laurie Douglas and Dinara Kerey.

When: October 12-18; Monday to Saturday doors open at 9pm and shows begin at 9.30pm; Sunday doors open at 6.30pm and the show begins at 7pm

Language: English

Tickets: Dh125

Dubai Comedy Festival is all set to return this October with shows taking place across the city and a programme spanning international headliners, regional names and UAE-based emerging talent.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are now on sale through the Dubai Comedy Festival website.