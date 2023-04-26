Dubai: Comedian Kevin Fraser to perform in the city

The actor can be seen preparing for a sword fight as she returns in an action-packed avatar
Popular South African comedian Kevin Fraser is bringing his hit comedy set Minister of Entertainment to Dubai on April 29 at The Shangri La, Sheikh Zayed Road.
The comedian and content creator first thrilled audiences with a sold out show in his home country in December. Kevin has since toured Minister of Entertainment in the Middle East with performances in Doha, Qatar as well as in Tel Aviv, Israel, and now to Dubai.
Fraser is also a hit on social media platforms and is known for his daily observations and hilarious satires. As a result, his local and international tours are often sold out.
Tickets from Dh180 are available on Platinumlist.com or Ticketmagic.me. The 90-minute gig is slated to begin at 8pm followed by a meet and greet session.
