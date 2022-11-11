Dubai: Chris Hemsworth 'thankful' to meet fans at PopCon Middle East

'I love playing baddies on screen': Rajkummar Rao talks up new Netflix thriller 'Monica O My Darling'
The Bollywood actor is joined by Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi as they bring the neo-noir crime thriller to OTT
Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth was a delight to fans on Friday when he graced the panel talk at Middle East's first-ever edition of Pop Con, an ongoing film and gaming convention in Dubai.
The Thor actor, who was part of a panel discussion at Expo City Dubai, discussed his most popular character Thor, upcoming projects, the celebrities he would love to work with next, and his current visit to the emirate where such events are gaining prominence every passing day.
Chris, who grew up in a small town in Victoria, Australia, said he comes from a place where most people would laugh at the thought of becoming a Hollywood star.
"So to come to places where that kind of dream is not as prominent, and is a bigger task, and encourage people and inspire them, is a complete honour," said Chris.
The actor added that he is very "thankful" for getting to meet fans and interact with people, something he hasn't done for a few years due to the pandemic.
"It is a huge amount of gratitude for everyone who showed up today and show support for these kinds of films, shows, and characters," he said.
"And I love you guys, this is my dream, to make films like these and to play Thor. Without the support of fans, none of it would've been possible. I am in debt to all of you."
