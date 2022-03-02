Dubai: Check out these activities, food offers and events today

Hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22
Entertainment4 days ago
Embrace new flavours
Till March 31, French hotspot Couqley French Bistro & Bar will be serving a limited edition menu inspired by the flavours and the colours of spring. Embrace the change of season with the light taste of French vanilla and tropical fruits sea bream ceviche, grilled octopus, and the well-loved tarte fine aux pommes. Available from 5-8pm.
Street Theatre at Expo
Giant singing dolls? Why not? Don’t miss the fabulous Picto Facto at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability District, Al Forsan Park and Jubilee Park! It’s a fantastical show by a pioneering French street theatre company featuring large-scale inflatable characters.
Ballet at Expo
The Italy Pavilion is hosting an unmissable opportunity to see on the same stage the Étoile of the Two Worlds Roberto Bolle with international ballet stars, a real journey through the beauty and magic of this art form. Bolle is an acclaimed Italian ballet dancer who has starred in major productions internationally. At Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre today from 8pm onwards.
Restaurant Walk expansion
Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi is celebrating its Restaurant Walk expansion with an eclectic line up of al fresco dining offers for the entire month of March. Cafe Be.K is offering buy one, get one half-price, and India Palace has reduced the prices of all its soups, desserts, and hot beverages by 50 per cent. Off The Hook is providing free kids’ meals every weekend and a free appetiser with the order of any two meals; La Brioche is offering a free children’s meal with any adult meal ordered; Bursa Kebab Evi is promising to reduce all dining bills by 25 per cent and Emerald Grill and Mandi Restaurant is offering 20 per cent off the entire menu.
Learn about NFTs
Foundry’s latest art exhibitions include Babolex, the NFT Project by Vincent Faudemer presented by Galerie Art Time. Nicknamed ‘The Little Prince of Contemporary Art’ by Forbes magazine, Faudemer’s art attempts to find the perfect balance between contending ideas such as success and childhood nostalgia, Bling Bling and simplicity. Faudemer has always considered that blockchain technology would revolutionise many aspects of our lives, including transforming the way we own, buy and enjoy art. At Downtown Dubai’s Boulevard.
Compiled by Enid Parker (enid@khaleejtimes.com)
Hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22
Entertainment4 days ago
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola’s 'The Godfather' re-released in UAE cinemas
Entertainment5 days ago
Joining Salman in 'Da-Bangg' tour are Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani and others
Entertainment5 days ago
Sally Kellerman received an Academy Award nomination for her role in 'Mash'
Entertainment5 days ago
Ye has very publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kim Kardashian to reconcile.
Entertainment5 days ago
The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government press conference in Kyiv
Entertainment5 days ago
A docu-drama on how a man conned women he met on a dating app — and how they got together to deal him comeuppance. But underlying the broader narrative is the story of how technology can be fraught with human vulnerabilities
Entertainment5 days ago