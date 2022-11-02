Dubai: Chainsmokers to headline White Beach's winter event

Shah Rukh Khan: Top controversies surrounding the actor that made headlines in the past
On the occasion of the Bollywood star's 57th birthday, we take a look a some major controversies that surprised his fans
Legendary pop-duo The Chainsmokers are all set for a performance in Dubai On Saturday, November 12. The Grammy-winning duo will kick off Sanctuary, White Beach's weekly winter event, and deliver a set filled with their chart-topping hits.
The evening starts from 5pm with warm-up sessions by local big hitters, including White Beach's resident DJs, additional entertainment and support acts throughout the beach club.
The Chainsmokers have won a Grammy, two American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards. Their hit song, Closer featuring Halsey was the longest-running No. 1 hit in the US in 2016. Don't Let Me Down won them their first Grammy in 2017 for Best Dance Recording.
The duo have performed in the Dubai before, but this year's performance will be the first after the release of their fourth studio album So Far So Good, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.
Visitors to the event can also enjoy an extensive selection of food, as well as drinks. General admission tickets, backstage, or VIP tables are available for purchase from Platinum List.
Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his 9-year-old son AbRam
From yoga to family runs and more, here's how you can elevate your fitness levels
The Malayalam actress was in Dubai to promote her fantasy film
Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi and more promote their latest films while Priyanka Chopra jets back to India
Superstar had sought protection earlier due to death threat
The hugely successful 'Midnights' is her first new pop album since 2019
As she turns a year older today, let's take a look back at the moments she proved to be a trailblazer!