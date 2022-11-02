Dubai: Chainsmokers to headline White Beach's winter event

The Grammy-winning duo will perform on November 12

By CT Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 4:37 PM

Legendary pop-duo The Chainsmokers are all set for a performance in Dubai On Saturday, November 12. The Grammy-winning duo will kick off Sanctuary, White Beach's weekly winter event, and deliver a set filled with their chart-topping hits.

The evening starts from 5pm with warm-up sessions by local big hitters, including White Beach's resident DJs, additional entertainment and support acts throughout the beach club.

The Chainsmokers have won a Grammy, two American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards. Their hit song, Closer featuring Halsey was the longest-running No. 1 hit in the US in 2016. Don't Let Me Down won them their first Grammy in 2017 for Best Dance Recording.

The duo have performed in the Dubai before, but this year's performance will be the first after the release of their fourth studio album So Far So Good, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.

Visitors to the event can also enjoy an extensive selection of food, as well as drinks. General admission tickets, backstage, or VIP tables are available for purchase from Platinum List.