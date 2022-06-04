Dubai: Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at these top spots

This weekend, mark the occasion with our guide to top spots across the city

By CT Desk Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 1:27 PM

A special 3-course meal

British fine-dining experience Rhodes W1 at Grosvenor House Dubai is inviting diners to try out their special 2 and 3-course set menus in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today. Visitors can enjoy a glass of bubbly on arrival and a jubilee-themed bubbly flute giveaway. From 7pm to 9pm. Dh325 for two-course menu, Dh395 for three-course menu.

Time to have tea

Fancy a cup of tea and views of the beach? If yes, head to Stage2 at Vida Beach Resort in Umm Al Quwain and sip on the tea in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The venue is also treating visitos to delicious sweets and savories. Dh150 per person, from 4pm to 7pm.

A royal brunch

Gear up and head to Address Sky View for a Royal affair to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The venue is hosting a magnificient brunch featuring culinary stations with salad bar, seafood bar, charcuterie, cheese board, fish and chips stations, desserts and much more. Additionally, guests will be surrounded by a regal atmosphere and British legacy vibes. Today, from 3pm to 7pm. Dh295 per person including soft beverages.

Enjoy afternoon tea

In celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, visitors heading to Marks & Spencer can enjoy an Afternoon Tea experience. M&S Cafes across the UAE are offering the delectable Picard Mini Eclair and Macaron with the complete set for Dh70. Available till Sunday, June 5.

Seafood themed brunch

Le Royal Meridien’s British seafood restaurant Geales is offering a themed brunch with a special menu featuring prawn cocktails, coronation chicken wrap, roast beef, signature British desserts and more to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s II accession. Family friendly activities such as games, face painting, and arts & crafts is also available at the venue. Saturday and Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm. Packages start from Dh195.

Tuck into British roast

This weekend, go all in with Lizzie’s Big Fat Jubilee Bash at Reform Social & Grill at The Lakes, Dubai. From daily traditional British roast to the weekend roast brunch, there’s a lot on offer including fun activities like Croquette on the Lawn, Build your own Pimm’s Cocktail, and photo opportunities with The Royal Family. Dh375 per person for the brunch; 3-course menu and 3 hours flowing beverages. 12pm onwards on the weekend. For bookings, WhatsApp 0586478692.