Dubai: Calum Scott to perform in the city

Bollywood: Anil Kapoor dishes out some marriage advice ahead of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' release
Anil Kapoor leads the family entertainer alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor out in UAE on Friday
Entertainment21 hours ago
Popular UK artist, singer, and songwriter, Calum Scott is heading to Dubai for a live performance at the Hard Rock Cafe in Festival City on November 19.
As part of the Hard Rock Series presented by Live Nation, the singing sensation will treat visitors to singles from his new album Bridges, including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again.
Bridges is the second album by the English singer, it follows the theme of resilience and the power of love with the powerful songs Biblical and Heaven, showing how love transcends everyone and everything.
Tickets to the performance are priced at Dh299 for general admission and Dh399 for VIP, available for purchase from ticketmaster.ae.
