Dubai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar visits Galadari Brothers HQ

Actor was in town to promote his latest movie Raksha Bandhan

Photo: Shihab
Photo: Shihab
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 11:29 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 11:31 PM

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar paid a visit to the Galadari Brothers HQ on Monday.

During the event, the actor met Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, who presented him with a copy of the first edition of Khaleej Times.

Khaleej Times is the oldest English newspaper in the UAE and was founded on April 16, 1978. The first edition was launched by then Dubai Ruler Sheikh Rashid.

The Indian actor is in Dubai to promote his family drama Raksha Bandhan. The film will release in the UAE on August 11.

A Staff Reporter

