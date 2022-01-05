Dubai: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and family test Covid-positive

Mike Tyson to make his debut in Indian films.
Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, on Tuesday, announced on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law.
The popular singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a vlog in which he divulged the news. He captioned the post as, “#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog.”
In the video, Sonu revealed that he is currently in Dubai with his family and that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar, India for the filiming of a show, which he won’t be doing now as he is in quarantine.
He also said that even after testing several times his Covid tests were positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn’t feel ill.
“We have to be careful, not scared as this time it’s spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all ours works have been affected in the past two years,” said Sonu.
Earlier, actors like Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for the deadly virus.
