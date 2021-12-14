The couple has arrived in Sawai Madhopur; guests have to surrender their mobile phones at the entry to avoid photographs.
It’s a lovely, minute-plus-nine seconds pre-wedding video, highlighting the love between Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a businessman. At the start, the two are seen walking in the Dubai desert and then moving on to a yacht later. The video ends with a kiss and a hug between the loving couple.
“As the rocks of our lives withstand the test of time,” said the beautiful voice in video, titled The Sands of Time, “in the waves of change, we find our true direction.” The video was shot by The Wedding Story.
Earlier in October, Ankita and Vicky were in Dubai for the India-Pakistan cricket match. In her post, ‘We love India,’ there is a video of a nervous Ankita biting her lips when India was down 144 for 6.
She also showed a picture of hers with the Indian flag and Pakistani fans with their country’s flag.
The actress is currently on Pavitra Rishta 2.0, a Zee5 online web series. Incidentally, she was very close to the late Sushant Singh Rajput from 2009, when the two appeared on Pavitra Rishta. They were among the most loved couples on Indian television. However, the relationship came to an end in 2016.
The couple has arrived in Sawai Madhopur; guests have to surrender their mobile phones at the entry to avoid photographs.
