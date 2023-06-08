Dubai: Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah to star in popular play in city this month

Starring the legendary actor, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and daughter Heeba Shah, the play is scheduled for June 24

Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023

ADSS, in association with veteran actor and the stalwart of Indian theater Naseeruddin Shah, is delighted to bring the immensely popular play "Ismat Apa Ke Naam" to Dubai. Directed by Naseeruddin Shah himself, this power-packed production is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at The Theatre, Mall of The Emirates, Dubai from 8 -10 pm. In the 2 hour long Hindi –Urdu play, Naseeruddin Shah, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and daughter Heeba Shah will be seen in lead roles.

"Ismat Apa Ke Naam" comprises three heart-touching short stories written by the celebrated Urdu writer, Ismat Chugtai. Narrated by the gifted actors of the Motley theater group, the play explores the theme of women's survival in a male-dominated society.

Ratna Pathak Shah brings to life "Mughal Bacche," set in the post-Mughal era, which humorously comments on the social dynamics of the landed gentry of Uttar Pradesh while intertwining a love story. Her portrayal skillfully captures the underlying irony of the narrative.

In "Chhui Muee," narrated by Heeba Shah, the audience is taken through an incident of childbirth witnessed by three upper-class women in a train compartment. The story explores their diverse reactions and the impact of the experience on each of them.

Naseeruddin Shah concludes the play with his tongue-in-cheek and mischievous narration of "Gharwali." With his remarkable talent, he effortlessly transitions between different characters, bringing Ismat's pungent and ironic prose to life in a delightful half-hour performance.

Dimple Mitra, Managing Director of ADSS, the company responsible for bringing the play to Dubai, expressed excitement about presenting Motley Productions' unique and thought-provoking play. She said, "Motley has always impressed audiences with their offbeat approach. The demand for this exceptional play featuring the Shah family is a testament to their brilliance. Shah family’s portrayal will undoubtedly leave theatre enthusiasts craving for more, providing them with meaningful reflections as they exit the venue."

