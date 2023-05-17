Dubai: Beauty pageant held in the city

Mrs. & Mr. UAE International 2023 and Gulf Achievers 2023 celebrated achievements, beauty, and elegance

By CT Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 2:12 PM

A beauty pageant featuring participants from diverse backgrounds, fashion enthusiasts, models, and achievers was recently held in Dubai. Mrs. & Mr. UAE International 2023 and Gulf Achievers 2023, brought to you by Being Muskaan Events, took place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View on May 7.

The highlight of the event was the Talent Round and Fashion Runway which showcased the top designers in the UAE including Budoor Is’haque, Golden Apple, Styldesi - By Rajni, Sims Blossoms and Model Madness.

Manoj Hingorani emerged as the winner of Mr. UAE International 2023, with Dennis Termulo Roxas as 1st runner-up, and Pradeep Natarajan as 2nd runner-up. The Mrs. UAE International 2023 (Gold Category) was won by Neha Silva, with Kevaljit Sandhu as 1st runner-up, and Shereen Begum B as 2nd runner-up. The Mrs. UAE International 2023 (Platinum Category) was won by Neha Sharma, with Mamta Malhotra as 1st runner-up, and Nemika Joshi as 2nd runner-up.

The event brought together people from diverse background, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills. It was a platform for achievers to showcase their success and be recognized for their contributions to their respective fields.

The winners of the Gulf Achievers Awards include AL-YUSR COACHING, Maria Komal Abie, Mrs Sahni, Rubaab Beauty Salon, WeTel Tv, Sims Blossoms, Dr. Shivani Khamitkar Sharma, Lokesh Gurbani, Vlcc, Priya Fashions Boutique, and Rhythm - The Essence Of Nature in their respective fields.

The event showcased the best of the UAE and its people, highlighting the diversity and richness of the culture.