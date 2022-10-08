Dubai-based social media star Abdu Rozik pays ode to Salman Khan with debut Hindi song

The singer copies the actor's fashion style from his films in the track titled Chota Bhaijaan

Dubai-based singer and social media star Abdu, who's one the contestants of the popular Indian reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 16', has released his maiden Hindi single, Chota Bhaijaan, on Saturday.

The new song premiered on Rozik's YouTube channel and is a fun-filled ode to Salman, who is famously known as Bhaijaan among fans.

In the song's music video, Rozik is seen imitating key fashion looks of the actor from films like 'Dabangg' and 'Wanted'. The lyrics of 'Chota Bhaijaan' spotlight Rozik's immense love and respect for his mentor whose legacy he effortlessly praises throughout the song.

Speaking about his first Hindi single, Rozik said, "Today, on October 8, I am launching my first ever Hindi song, a dream I had since I was young watching the old cassettes of all those old famous Hindi movies in my village in Tajikistan. I am personally dedicating this to Sir Salman Khan Bhaijaan who inspired me to visit India and gave me a chance in his movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.'"

"I cannot speak Hindi yet, but I could not speak English either five months ago. So I will do my very best for all of you and love you all for all your support. I have watched, loved, and listened to Hindi music since I was young, so here we go at the first attempt to sing Hindi," he continued.

Rozik was noticed earlier this year by Khan, during IIFA 2022 that was held Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. He was offered a role in his Farhad Samji directorial film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Talking about meeting the actor and working in his film, Rozik added, "I met Salman bhai at IIFA and bonded well with him. That's how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in Bollywood. This is my maiden venture in Bollywood and I'm nervous and excited. I am now lovingly called 'chota bhaijaan' by people I meet, and I'm humbled."

Further speaking about Khan, he said that the actor is a kind-hearted human, "I cannot be more grateful. I hope that I can repay him one day for this opportunity. He is a very sweet man."

Meanwhile, life hasn't been a cakewalk for Rozik as he was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency and rickets, and at the age of five, he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. His family had minimal means of survival and couldn't afford any medical treatment for his disorder.

Unable to read or write, he started to hum his own tunes and write lyrics to block out the negativity and started to home-school himself. Later, while singing on the streets of Tajikistan, his talent was spotted. This helped Rozik to harness and hone his skills and allowed him to travel all over the world.