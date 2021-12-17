Dubai-based singer Neha Pandey releases Hindi version of Arabic song

The actor talks on women who want to break through, on masks, and on roles for women, then and now.
After a rocking response for her Arabic track ‘Ya Weli’, Dubai-based Indian origin artist Neha Pandey has dropped a Hindi remix version of ‘Ya Weli’ for her fans in India.
The song was done in collaboration with the popular British DJ known as DJ Dalal. This remix, which had hit the charts on December 3, is available across all streaming platforms.
'Ya Weli’ is peppy, soulful number. The title of the song translates to ‘oh gosh’ in Arabic. It expresses a woman’s proclamation of love, towards her life, herself, and her desires. “Ya Weli was born out of my love and respect for Arabic culture. It is one of me favourite tracks. It is close to my heart and I would like the world to experience it. That’s why I have released a Hindi version too," said Pandey.
The Arabic song, which was released worldwide in October 2021 has been trending on Anghami, an audio streaming platform in the UAE. The track is complemented by a stunning music video with the picturesque Dubai as its backdrop. The striking visuals add glam to the song and breathe life to the lyrics.
Neha is the first Indian female singer-songwriter to create original Arabic songs in the UAE. Being based in the Dubai for several years, Pandey has been exposed to many cultures and different genres of music which reflects in her music.
She has also collaborated with Bollywood duo Meet Bros and Arko Pravo Mukherjee on two projects and a movie. Her song ‘Busy Busy’ starred BigBoss fame star Abhinav Shukla. The artist is currently working on her upcoming Sufi song called ‘Tu Hi Tu’.
