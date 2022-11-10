Dubai-based Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan's new film 'Falling for Christmas' is streaming now

Catch the holiday-themed feel-good romance on Netflix from today

By CT Desk Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 1:00 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 1:31 PM

Dubai-based Hollywood actress-singer Lindsay Lohan has an early festive season treat for her fans around the world - her new film Falling for Christmas is streaming now on Netflix.

The Mean Girls star, who experienced an often bumpy transition from child and teenage performer (The Parent Trap, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen) to mature artist, is thrilled to make her on-screen comeback with the feel-good romance Falling for Christmas, that also stars Glee actor Chord Overstreet.

According to the logline of Falling for Christmas, “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

On a recent Good Morning America appearance, Lohan said, “I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one.”

Watch the trailer for Falling for Christmas here.

Lohan’s career seems to be on the upswing once more, as is her personal life - she is married to Arab financier Bader Shammas and gushed about him in the GMA interview, saying, “Married life is amazing. I'm really lucky. I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team."

The actress moved to Dubai in 2014 and had referred in an interview with EW, to making a “fresh start”. She also lauded the “lack of paparazzi” in the city.

In another recent interview with Vogue, Lohan said, “It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going, and learning to say ‘no’. And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”