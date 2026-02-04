Dubai: Atif Aslam to perform at Coca-Cola Arena in April

Global music icon Atif Aslam returns to the Coca-Cola Arena for his sixth consecutive annual performance in the city, promising a night of music and emotion on April 19, 2026. This year promises to be bigger, louder and more immersive than ever before.

Every Atif Aslam show is an emotional journey. One needs to examine his discography to know why: from chart-topping hits like Pehli Nazar Mein, Tajdar-e-Haram and Jeena Jeena, to crowd favourites like Dil Diyan Gallan and Aadat, he has sung them all and promises to make you croon with him at the concert.

This year, Atif Aslam Live in Dubai features two sections: a golden circle and a standing floor, offering fans a more intimate experience. This setup puts fans in the heart of the action.

Presented by Peace Homes Development, Atif Aslam Live in Dubai is brought to you by Blu Blood Entertainment and supported by Dubai Calendar.

"Every time he performs in Dubai, the energy from the crowd reminds us why this city has become the ultimate stage for a show like this," Blu Blood founders Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman said in a statement. "Atif has a rare ability to connect with audiences making him the perfect artist for a city that lives for big, world-class live experiences."

Tickets available on district.ae.