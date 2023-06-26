Dubai: Asha Bhosle to perform in the city

The popular musician will treat fans with her greatest hits as part of her 90th birthday celebration on September 8

By CT Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 1:45 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 1:46 PM

Buckle up for a highly anticipated concert in Dubai, UAE, as PME Entertainment and Anand Bhosle proudly present a grand celebration of Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 8.

This extraordinary event, curated by Anand and Salman Ahmed, promises a musical extravaganza like no other, featuring Asha Bhosle's mesmerizing chart-topping hits from her illustrious career spanning over 8 decades.

Prepare to be dazzled by the legendary singer's soulful voice, accompanied by incredible dance troupes, choreographers, and talented musicians. With esteemed celebrities in attendance, this historic celebration will go down in Dubai's event history as an unforgettable milestone.

Tickets to Asha Bhosle – Live in Concert start at Dh95 and are available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com.