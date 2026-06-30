Dubai to host Middle East's first screenings of restored classic 'Sholay'

There's no talking about Bollywood without talking about Amitabh Bachchan. Such has been the veteran actor's influence on Hindi cinema that, more than five decades into his career, he remains the benchmark against which stardom is measured.

To celebrate that enduring legacy, Dubai's Cinema Akil is turning back the clock on one of Hindi cinema's most defining eras with a week-long retrospective dedicated to the screen legend.

Running from July 3 to 9 at Alserkal Avenue, ‘Bachchan: Back to the Beginning’ brings together seven landmark films that capture the arc of the superstar’s most influential years. But at the heart of the programme is a major cinematic event: the Middle East’s first-ever screenings of the restored Sholay.

Restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, Sholay returns to the big screen in a version that closely mirrors its original theatrical grandeur, offering Dubai audiences a rare chance to experience the 1975 classic as it was meant to be seen. More than just a film, Sholay remains a cultural milestone, often cited among the greatest Indian films ever made.

The opening night on July 3 will also feature a special edition of Cinema Akil’s ‘Talk to Strangers’ series, inviting audiences to stay back, connect and reflect on the film in conversation.

"Watching Bachchan's films on the big screen is a chance to revisit something we rarely experience today... that aura, that baritone voice, that fire in his eyes and that unparalleled stardom on the 70mm screen," says Satyen Chandiramani, an avid Bachchan fan based in Dubai, who will also host the 'Talk to Strangers' session following the opening-night screening.

"Bachchan is Bachchan. Everything about him is larger than life. His films defined stardom, glamour, scale and the magic of the theatrical experience. This is the kind of vintage cinema I grew up on and I can't wait to relive it on the big screen," he adds.

The retrospective, presented by Cinema Akil in partnership with the Bagri Foundation and Film Heritage Foundation, revisits a period when Bachchan was redefining the Indian screen hero. From the simmering intensity of Deewar to the exuberant chaos of Amar Akbar Anthony and the comedic brilliance of Namak Halaal, the line-up reflects a career built on timeless resonance.

There’s also space for more introspective storytelling. Abhimaan offers one of Bachchan’s most restrained performances, while Kaalia and Khuda Gawah expand his screen persona into darker and more epic territory.

The programme draws inspiration from Film Heritage Foundation’s 2022 retrospective in India, which celebrated Bachchan’s 80th birthday and drew audiences back to theatres in remarkable numbers.

Tickets are priced at Dh94, with the full schedule available at cinemaakil.com.